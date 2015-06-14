Ben Fordham

14 Jun 2015 · 46 minutes

Ben Fordham
Former co-host of the Today Show and host of Sydney Live on 2GB, Ben Fordham has just become a dad.

At 17 Ben got his first job in the media industry. By 21 he had won his first Walkley award for his coverage of the 1997 Thredbo Landslide. Since then he has split his time across radio and TV, working on 2UE, 2GB, Sky News, and across the Nine Network.

I chat to Ben about leaving the Today show, becoming a dad and escaping conviction of 2 years jail time after a hidden camera report.

Thanks to Ben Fordham

No Filter is  hosted by Mia Freedman , produced by Monique Bowley, and researched by Elissa Ratliff for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

Find out more about this Podcast on the Mamamia Podcast Network's facebook page, or on my Facebook page Mia Freedman online.

