She is one of Australia's best known political journalists. Whether it's in written form for The Drum, or eating dinner with the country's leaders on her hit ABC show Kitchen Cabinet, Annabel Crabb has her own special way of shedding light on what is happening in Canberra.

A renaissance woman through and through, Annabel talks about why she has chosen not to get married, her views on 21st century feminism and her friendship with Leigh Sales.

