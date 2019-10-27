Angie Kent Is Finally In Love

There’s something about Angie Kent's honesty and no BS attitude to love and life that have people rooting for her.

When Angie agreed to be the Bachelorette she was walking in as a 29 year old woman who'd never been in love.



She sits down with Mia Freedman to talk about what goes on behind the scenes of one of Australia's favourite reality shows and lets us in on some of her back story you might not know about.



From her beginnings on Gogglebox to her detox in the jungle, Angie's come a long way from her life living with Yvie in Sydney.



And of course, she spills a little bit of tea on her current relationship, because yes, she's in love.

Click here to subscribe to No Filter.

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman

With thanks to special guest Angie Kent

Producers: Rachael Hart & Daryl Missen

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at [email protected]

Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia

No Filter is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.