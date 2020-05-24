Search

6 parents, 4 kids, 3 states: Andrew Solomon's Beautiful Modern Family

no filter

a day ago · 52 minutes

6 parents, 4 kids, 3 states: Andrew Solomon's Beautiful Modern Family
Back
play Episode

Andrew Solomon always wanted a family of his own, but he grew up in a time where that wasn't a reality for someone who was gay. 

Over the years, he tried to fight his sexuality - with conversion sex sessions, with relationships with women. 

When he finally accepted his true identity, Andrew met the love of his life and together (with four other parents) they created the ultimate modern family.  He also wrote several best-selling, prize-winning books and delivered some extraordinary Ted Talks.

Andrew joins Mia for a wide ranging and inspiring conversation about depression, sexuality and building a loving family. This No Filter will make you laugh and cry in equal measure. Guaranteed. 

Read Andrew's books:

THE NOONDAY DEMON: AN ATLAS OF DEPRESSION

FAR FROM THE TREE 

Watch Andrew's Ted Talks: 

How the worst moments in our lives make us who we are 

Love, no matter what 

Depression, the secret we share

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman . You can find Mia on Instagram here and get her newsletter here. 

Guest: Andrew Solomon

Technical Producer: Ian Camilleri  

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait 

More Episodes

6 parents, 4 kids, 3 states: Andrew Solomon's Beautiful Modern Family

52 minutes  ·  a day ago

The Very Real Life Of Sex Worker And Author Rita Therese

52 minutes  ·  24 May 2020

It Was Invisible...

28 minutes  ·  20 May 2020

Glennon Doyle's Life Was Totally Upended In A Single Evening

67 minutes  ·  17 May 2020

When Andrew Met Anne: A Son's Story

42 minutes  ·  13 May 2020

When Anne Met Andrew: A Mother's Story

41 minutes  ·  09 May 2020

How Are You Doing? A Check In With Dr Norman Swan

27 minutes  ·  06 May 2020

Malcolm Turnbull's New Life

38 minutes  ·  03 May 2020

How Are You Doing? Amanda Gordon On COVID19 Anxiety

27 minutes  ·  29 Apr 2020

Bringing Women Back To Life: The Dr Catherine Hamlin Story

44 minutes  ·  26 Apr 2020

How Are You Doing? A Check In With Trinny Woodall

19 minutes  ·  22 Apr 2020

Let's Talk About Sex With Tracey Cox

45 minutes  ·  19 Apr 2020

How Are You Doing? A Check In With Osher Gunsberg

24 minutes  ·  15 Apr 2020

A Happy Update From The Happiest Man Alive, Eddie Jaku

60 minutes  ·  13 Apr 2020

Simi Polonsky Returns With Some Beautiful News

56 minutes  ·  10 Apr 2020

How Are You Doing? A Check In With Turia Pitt

24 minutes  ·  08 Apr 2020

How Are You Doing? A Check In With Alison Brahe-Daddo

21 minutes  ·  06 Apr 2020

Julia Baird Finds Light In The Darkness

42 minutes  ·  03 Apr 2020

How Are You Doing? A Check In With Susan Carland

22 minutes  ·  01 Apr 2020

How Are You Doing? A Check In With Amelia Lester

29 minutes  ·  30 Mar 2020

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout