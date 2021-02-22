Aminata Was Kidnapped When She Was 18

In 1999, Sierra Leone was in the midst of a brutal civil war. Citizens would wake up everyday and face relentless violence. Rebel soldiers would viciously amputate civilians and enslave women, raping them repeatedly during captivity.



Aminata Conteh-Biger was one of those women. Snatched from her father’s arms when she was 18-years-olds, Aminata was held captive for months before her captors finally released her. But she still wasn't safe.

She talks to Mia about hope, resilience and surviving some dark, dark places.



Aminata's Book, Rising Heart

The Aminata Maternal Foundation

With thanks to our guest, Aminata Conteh-Biger

