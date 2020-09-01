Travel: Grounded With Kids

Ahhh travelling with kids. Back in the days when we could actually travel beyond our home suburb, this was a topic that everyone had an opinion about, and no doubt will again. Whether you want to travel overseas or hit the road for a camping trip, going away with your baby can be stressful, complicated and judged by family, friends and even strangers.

In this episode of Me After You, single mum and writer Evie Farrel tells us how she packed up her entire life and now travels the world with her daughter Emmy. You’ll also be hearing from another solo mum, Nama Winston, about how challenging it can be to travel when you child has allergies. And Melanie Dimmit shares how her life dramatically changed when her son was diagnosed with quadralplegic cerebral palsy, and how the diagnosis transformed travel for the family.

Me After You was made in partnership with Huggies: Be Comfortable In Your Skin.

Take our Me After You Feedback Survey for your chance to win a $50 voucher and be loved forever by us. Here's a link to the survey: https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5419259/4a5ebc6da5f8

CREDITS

Host: Laura Byrne @ladyandacat

Executive Producer: Elise Cooper @elisejcooper

Producer and Editor: Lama Zakharia

Head of Audio: Bridget Northeast

Thanks to all the mums who featured in this episode, for sharing their stories to make all mums feel like they’re not alone

Nama Winston

Evie Farrell @mumpacktravel, book Backyard To Backpack https://bit.ly/eviefarrellbook

Melanie Dimmitt, book Special: Antidotes to Obsessions That Come With A Child’s Disability https://bit.ly/melaniedimmittbook

Marcia Leone - @notsomumsy Not So Mumsy Book https://bit.ly/notsomumsybook

Support the show: https://www.mamamia.com.au/

See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.