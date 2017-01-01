Search

Introducing Me After You: Exploring Stories Of Motherhood And Identity

5 days ago · 3 minutes

Who the hell are you when you become a mum? What happens if you don’t love it? Is it okay to let your career take a back seat? In Me After You Laura Byrne sits down with women from all over Australia to find out what motherhood is like for them; from authors, advocates, actors, journalists, and everyday mums. In partnership with Huggies: Be Comfortable In Your Skin CREDITS Host: Laura Byrne @ladyandacat Executive Producer: Elise Cooper @elisejcooper Producer and Editor: Lem Zakharia @lemzakharia Support the show: https://www.mamamia.com.au/

3 minutes  ·  5 days ago

