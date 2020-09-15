Hope: Yes, You Are Still You

This is the final episode of this season of Me After You and we wanted to leave you with a sense of hope.

We find hope in the comfort of our shared fears and failures, in the shared joys and tiny wins. Hope for what comes next, for both you and your child.

In this episode, you’ll be hearing from Marcia Leone about how she embraced pregnancy after miscarriage, Alex Nation on the part of parenthood she loves the most, Nama Winston on living her best life after leaving an unhappy marriage, and Ashe Davenport on how, for her, motherhood is all about letting go.

