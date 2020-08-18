Search

Home: A Battleground And Safe Haven

Home after you become a parent is more than four walls and a roof. It’s a battleground, and a safe haven. It’s a never ending pile of washing, it’s memories, and it’s tantrums.

On today’s episode of Me After You, you’ll be hearing from Emilyeen Filardi, a self proclaimed “clean freak” who’s on the hunt for a house that’s a bit more family-friendly, Laura Jackal who lived with a housemate  after having her first baby, Ashe Davenport who finds it super helpful to embrace and meditate in mess, and many other mums who share what home life means to them.

So what does home actually mean to new parents? And how do you get past the mess to find the joy? On this episode of Me After You, we find out. 

 Me After You was made in partnership with Huggies: Be Comfortable In Your Skin.

Take our Me After You Feedback Survey for your chance to win a $50 voucher and be loved forever by us. Here's a link to the survey: https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5419259/4a5ebc6da5f8

CREDITS
Host: Laura Byrne @ladyandacat

Executive Producer: Elise Cooper @elisejcooper

Producer and Editor: Lama Zakharia 

Head of Audio: Bridget Northeast

Thanks to all the mums who featured in this episode, for sharing their stories to make all mums feel like they’re not alone

More Episodes

Home: A Battleground And Safe Haven

Family: If It Takes A Village, Where’s Mine?

29 minutes  ·  18 Aug 2020

Work: Nine To Five Just Became 24/7

33 minutes  ·  11 Aug 2020

Romance: What's Romance?

38 minutes  ·  04 Aug 2020

Your Body: Everything has changed

32 minutes  ·  28 Jul 2020

Identity: Who Am I, Now I’m A Mum?

36 minutes  ·  21 Jul 2020

Introducing Me After You: Exploring Stories Of Motherhood And Identity

3 minutes  ·  09 Jul 2020

