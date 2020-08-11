Family: If It Takes A Village, Where’s Mine?

Motherhood doesn’t only change your relationship with yourself. It can also change your connections with those around you. Sometimes it brings you closer. At other times, you might wish you could get just a bit more space.

On this episode of Me After You, Laura speaks to Maria Paz Hartado, who, after moving to Australia from Chile, had to abandon any notion of the familiar when it came to giving birth the Aussie way. Truan Terrance, whose in-laws saved her life when her husband was away for weeks as a FIFO worker. And journalist Narelda Jacobs and how her dad was right there by her side helping her raise her daughter Jade while she studied and worked.

We share stories about women’s experiences with their own families, and the support networks they did or didn’t have when they became mothers.

Me After You was made in partnership with Huggies: Be Comfortable In Your Skin.

