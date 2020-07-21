Your Body: Everything has changed

Ahhh Bodies. It often feels like they are the subject of public debate.

From the post-baby body bounceback, the stretch marks, the dark nipples and all the things our bodies undergo when a fully-formed human is born.

In this episode, you’ll be hearing from comedian Veronica Milson who realised how confronting it can be when your body changes. Actress Teresa Palmer, who says pregnancy helped “heal” her disordered relationship with food, and more women whose pregnancy have completely changed the way they feel about their bodies and what they’re capable of.

Me After You was made in partnership with Huggies: Be Comfortable In Your Skin.

CREDITS

Host: Laura Byrne @ladyandacat

Executive Producer: Elise Cooper @elisejcooper

Producer and Editor: Lama Zakharia

Head of Audio: Bridget Northeast

Thanks to all the mums who featured in this episode, for sharing their stories to make all mums feel like they’re not alone

Veronica Milsom- @veronicamilsom

Grace Bell

Marcia Leone - @notsomumsy Not So Mumsy Book https://bit.ly/notsomumsybook

Teresa Palmer- @teresapalmer

Brittany Noonan- @bybrittanynoonan

Stephanie Thompson- @bravemumma

