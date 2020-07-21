Search

Your Body: Everything has changed

me after you

15 hours ago

Your Body: Everything has changed
Ahhh Bodies. It often feels like they are the subject of public debate. 

From the post-baby body bounceback, the stretch marks, the dark nipples and all the things our bodies undergo when a fully-formed human is born.

In this episode, you’ll be hearing from comedian Veronica Milson who realised how confronting it can be when your body changes. Actress Teresa Palmer, who says pregnancy helped “heal” her disordered relationship with food, and more women whose pregnancy have completely changed the way they feel about their bodies and what they’re capable of.

Me After You was made in partnership with Huggies: Be Comfortable In Your Skin.

Take our Me After You Feedback Survey for your chance to win a $50 voucher and be loved forever by us. Here's a link to the survey: https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5419259/4a5ebc6da5f8

CREDITS
Host: Laura Byrne @ladyandacat

Executive Producer: Elise Cooper @elisejcooper

Producer and Editor: Lama Zakharia 

Head of Audio: Bridget Northeast

Thanks to all the mums who featured in this episode, for sharing their stories to make all mums feel like they’re not alone

  • Veronica Milsom- @veronicamilsom
  • Grace Bell
  • Marcia Leone - @notsomumsy Not So Mumsy Book https://bit.ly/notsomumsybook 
  • Teresa Palmer- @teresapalmer
  • Brittany Noonan- @bybrittanynoonan
  • Stephanie Thompson- @bravemumma

Support the show: https://www.mamamia.com.au/

