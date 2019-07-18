The Handmaid's Tale: Save The Children

mamamia recaps

18 Jul 2019 · 20 minutes

The Handmaid's Tale: Save The Children
Back
play Episode

Warning: This episode contains spoilers for Season 3 Episode 9 of The Handmaid's Tale, “Heroic” It also contains conversations around a traumatic surgical c-section birth.

If this conversation brings anything up for you, please contact the Mental Health Information and Referral Helpline: 1800 18 7263.

We also have a Pregnancy Loss Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/mamamianeverforgotten/

Well, it’s official. June has descended into madness.

That’s where Nicolle, Kee and Elise kick things off in this week’s recap of the Handmaid’s Tale. Meanwhile, "Heaven Is a Place On Earth" officially takes on a whole new meaning and although Ofmathew isn’t technically gone ( she’s on life support until her baby comes to term), this level of drama still might not be enough for Nicolle to want to keep tuning in each week.

Kee, on the other hand, has a few theories and is still hopeful.

Tune in to find out...

CONTACT US

Hosts: Elise Cooper, Kee Reece & Nicolle Stuart

Producer: Amelia Navascues

Share your feelings and fan theories on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

Or flick us an email [email protected] Want to listen to more great Mamamia podcasts? Head to https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

If you want to get ahead and check out the promo for next week and the Inside The Episode head to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4L1gS3krFks

From Mamamia Out Loud to No Filter and This Glorious Mess, Mamamia Podcasts cover comedy, news, feminism, reality TV, beauty and more. Podcasts for women from friends in your ears.

More Episodes

The Bachelor: The Finale 2019

17 minutes  ·  19 Sep 2019

The Bachelor: Sexual Chemistry and Hometown Dramas

19 minutes  ·  12 Sep 2019

The Bachelor: Moon Baths and Bitter Rivalries

13 minutes  ·  05 Sep 2019

The Bachelor: Plan B and The Dark Horse

20 minutes  ·  29 Aug 2019

The Bachelor: Bachie Baths And Best Friends

18 minutes  ·  22 Aug 2019

The Handmaid's Tale: The Land Of Milk And Honey

16 minutes  ·  15 Aug 2019

The Bachelor: The One With Flowery Language

14 minutes  ·  15 Aug 2019

The Handmaid's Tale: You Are The Gender Traitor!

19 minutes  ·  08 Aug 2019

The Bachelor: We Need To Talk About Nichole

14 minutes  ·  08 Aug 2019

The Handmaid's Tale: The Pen Is Mightier Than The Sword

18 minutes  ·  01 Aug 2019

BACH CHAT:"It's Showtime B*tches"

21 minutes  ·  01 Aug 2019

The Handmaids' Tale: We're Going To Need A Bigger Boat

29 minutes  ·  25 Jul 2019

The Handmaid's Tale: Save The Children

20 minutes  ·  18 Jul 2019

The Handmaid’s Tale: Martha, Jezebel, Handmaid, Wife.

25 minutes  ·  11 Jul 2019

The Handmaids Tale: What A Mess

18 minutes  ·  04 Jul 2019

The Handmaid's Tale: I Should Have Let You Burn When I Had The Chance

29 minutes  ·  27 Jun 2019

The Handmaid's Tale: Can We Trust Serena?

23 minutes  ·  20 Jun 2019

The Handmaid's Tale: Useless Bloody Fred

24 minutes  ·  13 Jun 2019

The Handmaid's Tale: Burn It All Down

22 minutes  ·  06 Jun 2019

Game Of Thrones: And Now Our Watch Has Ended

22 minutes  ·  20 May 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???