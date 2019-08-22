The Bachelor: Bachie Baths And Best Friends

If looks could kill, we're pretty sure Abbie would be in A LOT of trouble right now. She's doing everything she possibly can to win Bachie Matt's heart... And it's not going down to well with Sogand. In the meantime, Matt's brought along his good mate, Kate, who's here for a good ol' fashion grilling. Sogand does to Abbie exactly what Abbie did to Monique and there's ANOTHER confrontation. Everything is right with the world again.

This podcast was made possible by Pure Blonde

CONTACT US



Hosts: Rachael Hart, Keryn Donnelly and Renny Beazley



Producer: Elise Cooper



Catch up on all the latest Bachelor news and our online recaps here;

https://www.mamamia.com.au/entertainment/bachelor/



Share your feelings and fan theories on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

Or flick us an email [email protected]



Feel free to join our Bach Lols Facebook group;

https://www.facebook.com/groups/1584340918348621/



Want to listen to more great Mamamia podcasts? Head to https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/