MAFS Chat: The Sex Act We Can't Stop Talking About

mamamia recaps

21 Feb 2019 · 26 minutes

As Ex-Virgin Matt and Ex-Lesbian Lauren left the show, another drama unfolded: the finger-sucking scandal of 2019.

Both Elizabeth and Sam tell very different stories of how it went down, but yes, it was uncomfortable, and no, no one liked it.

Meanwhile, just when you thought the 'affair' between Sam and Ines couldn't get more is getting more ridiculous, a girls night reveals Ines' true feelings (and they sure ain't pretty). 

Also, HOW DOES INES NOT HAVE CHICKEN POX YET?

Clare and Jessie Stephens are grossed out and here to investigate...

Check out the Twins Recaps...

Ep 1: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-recap-jessika/ 

Ep 2: https://www.mamamia.com.au/married-at-first-sight-2019-recap/ 

Ep 3: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-2019-recap-ning/ 

Ep 4: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-recap-2019/ 

Ep 5: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-2019-recap-elizabeth-sam/

Ep 6: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-australia-recap/

Ep 7: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-episode-recap/

Ep 8: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-2019-recap-elizabeth/

Ep 9: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-ines/

Ep 10: https://www.mamamia.com.au/lauren-mafs/ 

Ep 11: https://www.mamamia.com.au/sam-mafs-ines/ 

Ep 12: https://www.mamamia.com.au/ines-married-at-first-sight/ 

Ep 13: https://www.mamamia.com.au/ines-mafs/ 

CONTACT US

Hosts: Clare Stephens and Jessie Stephens.

Producer: Amelia Navascues

Come join our Married At First Sight Lols group on Facebook... https://www.facebook.com/groups/1613407402085696/

Share your feelings and fan theories on the pod phone is 02 8999 9386.

Or flick us an email podcast@mamamia.com.au

Want to listen to more great Mamamia podcasts? Head to https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

 

More Episodes

The Bachelor: The Finale 2019

17 minutes  ·  19 Sep 2019

The Bachelor: Sexual Chemistry and Hometown Dramas

19 minutes  ·  12 Sep 2019

The Bachelor: Moon Baths and Bitter Rivalries

13 minutes  ·  05 Sep 2019

The Bachelor: Plan B and The Dark Horse

20 minutes  ·  29 Aug 2019

The Bachelor: Bachie Baths And Best Friends

18 minutes  ·  22 Aug 2019

The Handmaid's Tale: The Land Of Milk And Honey

16 minutes  ·  15 Aug 2019

The Bachelor: The One With Flowery Language

14 minutes  ·  15 Aug 2019

The Handmaid's Tale: You Are The Gender Traitor!

19 minutes  ·  08 Aug 2019

The Bachelor: We Need To Talk About Nichole

14 minutes  ·  08 Aug 2019

The Handmaid's Tale: The Pen Is Mightier Than The Sword

18 minutes  ·  01 Aug 2019

BACH CHAT:"It's Showtime B*tches"

21 minutes  ·  01 Aug 2019

The Handmaids' Tale: We're Going To Need A Bigger Boat

29 minutes  ·  25 Jul 2019

The Handmaid's Tale: Save The Children

20 minutes  ·  18 Jul 2019

The Handmaid’s Tale: Martha, Jezebel, Handmaid, Wife.

25 minutes  ·  11 Jul 2019

The Handmaids Tale: What A Mess

18 minutes  ·  04 Jul 2019

The Handmaid's Tale: I Should Have Let You Burn When I Had The Chance

29 minutes  ·  27 Jun 2019

The Handmaid's Tale: Can We Trust Serena?

23 minutes  ·  20 Jun 2019

The Handmaid's Tale: Useless Bloody Fred

24 minutes  ·  13 Jun 2019

The Handmaid's Tale: Burn It All Down

22 minutes  ·  06 Jun 2019

Game Of Thrones: And Now Our Watch Has Ended

22 minutes  ·  20 May 2019

