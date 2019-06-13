The Handmaid's Tale: Useless Bloody Fred

Just a warning, there will be spoilers for Season 3 episodes 1&2.

Praise Be. When you get given two episodes in one go, it’s a given that a LOT is going to happen. And that’s how we feel after watching the latest episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale.

This week, Elise and Nicolle are joined by mass Handmaid fan Kee Reece to discuss wtf just happened. From THAT library scene to Serena’s relationship with her mother to Aunt Lydia doing what Aunt Lydia does best, there’s a lot to get through.

But the main question that we needed answering was about Commander Lawrence and his moods.

So if you need to recap what you just watched, we’re here for you.



CONTACT US



Hosts: Elise Cooper, Kee Reece & Nicolle Stuart

Producer: Amelia Navascues



Share your feelings and fan theories on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

Or flick us an email [email protected]

Want to listen to more great Mamamia podcasts? Head to https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/