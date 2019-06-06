The Handmaid's Tale: Burn It All Down

06 Jun 2019 · 22 minutes

The Handmaid's Tale: Burn It All Down
Just a warning, there will be spoilers for Season 3 episodes 1&2. 

Season 3 has begun, not quite with as much of a bang as last season, but we did receive some hope. 

Emily's been forced to swim to Canada with a newborn in tow, meanwhile Mrs Waterford is burning down her own house and June is moving in with Commander Lawrence... And that's just episode 1. 

Plus Aunt Lydia becomes the cockroach of Gilead when we find out she's survived, the Martha's have an epic plan that fails spectacularly.

And we finally have the reunion Emily deserves. 

Join our Mamamia cast of Elise Cooper and Nicolle Stuart as they unpack episode 1 and 2 of Season 3 of The Handmaid's Tale. 

Hosts: Elise Cooper & Nicolle Stuart

Producer: Rachael Hart

