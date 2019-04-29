Game Of Thrones: Not Today Death, Arya's On It

Just a warning, there will be spoilers.

Season 8, Episode 3.

Watched Game Of Thrones along with 20 million other people last night and need to talk about it with other people who aren't sure exactly what's going on?

We're here for you. Mamamia's Editor Clare Stephens and Head Of Content Holly Wainwright walk you through what happened on Episode 3 of the final season. From Arya killing the Night King to Jon Snow doing nothing to Theon being a true hero. It's all here.

CONTACT US



Hosts: Clare Stephens and Holly Wainwright

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

Share your feelings and fan theories on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

Or flick us an email [email protected]

Want to listen to more great Mamamia podcasts? Head to https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/