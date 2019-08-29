The Bachelor: Plan B and The Dark Horse

Rachael gets the boot after she's been caught sneaking around with a crew member and it's left Matt salty and his trust broken.

But was the controversy another typical staged moment at Bach HQ? Or when the cameraman gets involved, is it the real deal?

Plus, it wouldn't be a week in the mansion without a healthy dose of contestant rivalry. This time around it's between Abbie and Elly. But it seems one of the girls might not be as committed to this showdown than the other.

Got a hunch on who it might be? Listen to find out...

Hosts: Rachael Hart, Keryn Donnelly and Renny Beazley



Producer: Amelia Navascues



