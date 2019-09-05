The Bachelor: Moon Baths and Bitter Rivalries

05 Sep 2019 · 13 minutes

The Bachelor: Moon Baths and Bitter Rivalries
It's official. The ick factor in the mansion has hit an all-time high and Rachel, Keryn and Renny are not impressed.

After a few too many close-up pash sessions, finger-licking chocolate dates and foot rub antics, it seems that this seasons' romancing has taken a turn for the cringe. It's safe to say we're all a bit grossed out.

Plus, the rivalry between Abbie and Elly has officially reached a breaking point.

Tensions in the mansion well and truly alight…

