The kids are not alright and Mia is pufferfish-ing about it. This morning, the WA head of the Australian Medical Association described opening up the country (once 80 percent of adults are vaccinated) as "bordering on child abuse." But is that really true?

Plus, we need to talk about something really important. Is Channing Tatum actually dating Zoe Kravitz? How to spot a fake celebrity relationship or 'faux-mance'.

And, our (self-appointed) self-help guru Jessie has some advice about how to make your workday more productive.

The End Bits:

Recommendations: The Outlouders want you to treat yourself. With Carbs. Holly is going for custard-filled donuts, Jessie is enjoying Messina ice cream/chocolate in general, while Mia is living for this cinnamon donut toast.

Listen to 8 Minutes To Change Your (Work) Life here.

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Holly Wainwright and Mia Freedman

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

