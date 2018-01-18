Zero Days And New Moon Madness

Outlouders - is it just us or is everyone feeling a bit woo-woo by this time of year? If you are nodding - then we have some good news for you. The non zero day could change your life. Or make you really annoyed.

Plus, you may have noticed ... It's tennis time. And, like every year, we seem to be having the same conversation about the behaviours of the same players at the Australian Open. But do we need to dig a little deeper when it comes to Bernard Tomic?

And can someone please explain Ashy Bines?

Show Notes

Your host is Holly Wainwright with Mia Freedman and Jessie Stephens

Your producer and editor is Elissa Ratliff

The Director of Podcasts is Rachel Corbett

Mia recommends The First Stone by Helen Garner

Jessie recommends Dave Chappel's Netflix Special

Holly recommends Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri

Leave us a message on the Podcast phone: 02 8999 9386 or join the conversation on the Facebook page: Mamamia Out Loud

And if you can spare a second, leave a review and rating in iTunes; it helps us massively. Massively.