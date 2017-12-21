You Asked For It: The Summer Recommendations Special

Outlouders, it’s almost the Summer break. So we thought we would do our duty and provide you with a bumper edition of recommendations.

Everything you need to put in your ears, eyes and, erm, this is not really working any more... brain, plus lots of random things to do/follow/buy.

So enjoy Summer Outlouders. And please, recommend US to everyone you know who has excellent taste...



Merry Summer!

Show Notes

Your host is Holly Wainwright with Mia Freedman and Jessie Stephens

Your producer and editor is Elissa Ratliff

The Director of Podcasts is Rachel Corbett

Books: If This Is A Man - Prevo Levy, Force Of Nature - Jane Harper, The Dry - Jane Harper, The Mummy Bloggers - Holly Wainwright, Work Strife Balance - Mia Freedman, Love Warrior - Glennon Doyle, Option B - Sheryl Sandberg, The First Stone - Helen Garner, Man's Search for Meaning - Victor Frankl, After - Nikki Gemmel

Movies: Lion, Wonder, Get Out, My Scientology Movie, La La Land

Podcasts: Samuel Johnson on No Filter, Wil Anderson on No Filter, Strangers - specifically the episode ‘Did You Like My Little Lie’, Dear Prudence, Tell Me It’s Going To Be OK, Australian True Crime, The Guilty Feminist

Random Things: Woke Charlotte, Listening to a podcast to sleep and Nevskins

Leave us a message on the Podcast phone: 02 8999 9386 or join the conversation on the Facebook page: Mamamia Out Loud

And if you can spare a second, leave a review and rating in iTunes; it helps us massively. Massively.