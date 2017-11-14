Yes! Yes! Yes!

mamamia out loud

14 Nov 2017 · 41 minutes

Yes! Yes! Yes!
Australia has voted YES. Most of Out Loud was at the marriage equality announcement today, and are sprinkled with glitter and smiling their heads off. But what happens next?

Plus, is it time we culled the office Christmas party? Is it too problematic in these sensitive times?

And, last week, comedian, Louis CK “apologised” for masturbating in front of five. But for many people - his apology, which forgot two keywords - was not enough. Which makes us wonder - is it possible to please the apology police?

Show Notes

Your host is Holly Wainwright with Mia Freedman and Jessie Stephens

Your producer and editor is Elissa Ratliff

The Director of Podcasts is Rachel Corbett

Jessie recommends taking your mum to a painting class.

Leave us a message on the Podcast phone: 02 8999 9386 or join the conversation on the Facebook page: Mamamia Out Loud

And if you can spare a second, leave a review and rating in iTunes; it helps us massively. Massively.

This episode was brought to you by Bad Moms 2. 

