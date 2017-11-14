Yes! Yes! Yes!

Australia has voted YES. Most of Out Loud was at the marriage equality announcement today, and are sprinkled with glitter and smiling their heads off. But what happens next?

Plus, is it time we culled the office Christmas party? Is it too problematic in these sensitive times?

And, last week, comedian, Louis CK “apologised” for masturbating in front of five. But for many people - his apology, which forgot two keywords - was not enough. Which makes us wonder - is it possible to please the apology police?

Show Notes

Jessie recommends taking your mum to a painting class.

