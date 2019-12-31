2020 Word Of The Year

mamamia out loud

31 Dec 2019 · 25 minutes

2020 Word Of The Year
It’s time for our 2020 Word Of The Year episode!

At the start of 2019 Mia’s word was ‘impact,’ Jessie chose ‘health’ and Holly threw in an entire Maya Angelou quote. This year, Hol has obeyed the rules and stuck to one word so what is it? And how have Mia and Jessie’s words changed from last year?

Listen to find out and share your word of the year in our Outlouders Facebook Group.

LINKS

Mamamia Book Club Podcast- https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/mamamia-book-club/

Holly Wainwright’s “Every woman has an 'I Don't' list. And it's about time we shared them.” article - https://www.mamamia.com.au/i-dont-list/

MMOL TOUR DATES

A Night With Mia Freedman tickets available now at https://www.mamamia.com.au/events/ 

END BITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Lem Zakharia

