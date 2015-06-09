Women's Voices Are The Worst. Apparently.

mamamia out loud

09 Jun 2015 · 54 minutes

Women's Voices Are The Worst. Apparently.
Back
play Episode

Are you a woman? Do you have a voice? You're probably doing it wrong.  From uptalking to vocal fry to missing out on being hired for jobs, why do we judge women on the pitch of their voice? Plus, would you let your partner take your name? Would you cuddle a stranger? And why parents need to calm down about babies on flights. 

 

Show Notes:

Grow up Kate Moss.

The Hug app

Where the food from Masterchef ends up

Mia recommends colouring in for adults. If you bought the book and are yet to complete a single page, email us.

Here's the podcast Love and Radio

Sarah MacDonald recommends Transparent, which is available on Stan (Not netflix, sorry)

Monique recommends white noise for anyone that works in an open plan office.

Your hosts were Mia FreedmanSarah MacDonald and Monique Bowley.

For more Sarah, listen to the Debrief Daily podcast, Just Between Us.  

This podcast is produced by Monique Bowley for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

You can contact the show via email [email protected]

Please subscribe on itunes and join our poddy family. And if you're looking for more good listening, download our sister podcasts: This Glorious MessNo Filter, or Just Between Us. 

 

More Episodes

The Secret To Having A Happy Christmas

52 minutes  ·  a day ago

I Need To Rant About My Mother-In-Law

40 minutes  ·  3 days ago

How to Start A Brilliant Conversation

41 minutes  ·  12 Dec 2019

What Is The Perfect Age To Become A Leader?

35 minutes  ·  10 Dec 2019

The Self Care You Won’t See On Instagram

40 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Should Christmas Be Cancelled?

31 minutes  ·  03 Dec 2019

Introducing: Overshare

27 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

Leggings ARE Pants. Discuss.

37 minutes  ·  28 Nov 2019

There Are More Than 12 Ways To Be Sexy

36 minutes  ·  26 Nov 2019

The Mental Load of Daughtering

39 minutes  ·  21 Nov 2019

The Interview That Was "Nuclear Explosion Level Bad"

45 minutes  ·  19 Nov 2019

Ok Boomer, Got Any Nudes?

44 minutes  ·  14 Nov 2019

The Conversation Everyone Is Having This Week

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

The Hijacking Of The Bushfire Emergency

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

Karl Stefanovic Is The Comeback Kid

43 minutes  ·  07 Nov 2019

Introducing: That's Incredible

24 minutes  ·  06 Nov 2019

We're Very Grateful To Keanu Reeves' Girlfriend

43 minutes  ·  05 Nov 2019

The Viral Newborn Rant

39 minutes  ·  31 Oct 2019

In Defense Of The Chaotic Woman

45 minutes  ·  29 Oct 2019

Does Leunig Have A Point?

41 minutes  ·  24 Oct 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???