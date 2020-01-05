The Complex Story of Wilson Gavin

a day ago · 40 minutes

The Complex Story of Wilson Gavin
Karl Stefanovic has returned to Today alongside co-host Allison Langdon. So, is the new combination working? And what is it about Karl that makes him exceptional television talent? 

And Wilson Gavin was among a small number of protesters who stormed a Brisbane City Council library hosting a Drag Queen children’s story-telling event on Sunday afternoon. A video of the protest went viral shortly after, and the social media response was swift and cutting. By the next morning, Gavin had died by suicide. We look at the way events unfolded and ask, what can we all learn from this?

Plus, we’re in the middle of divorce month, and Rachel wants to know: Is going to couples therapy before problems arise in a relationship a good thing?

If you think you may be experiencing depression or another mental health problem, please contact your general practitioner or in Australia, contact Lifeline 13 11 14 for support or beyondblue 1300 22 4636.

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Rachel Corbett and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Lem Zakharia

