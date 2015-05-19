Why Rebel's age matters

mamamia out loud

19 May 2015 · 54 minutes

Why Rebel's age matters
Back
play Episode

Why did Mamamia 'out' Rebel Wilson? For the same reason that Jennifer Lopez, a 45 year-old mother of two kids, is wearing a naked dress on the red carpet: because Hollywood demands youth, beauty and lies. 

Show notes:

The J-Lo naked dress

Why Rebels age matters

When George Clooney proposed to Amal...

Even Belle Gibson's mum hates her

How to tell if you marriage will last with two questions.

Leigh Sales is too aggressive.  Says a man.

Monique spoke to the psychologist, Sabrina Read, from Married At First Sight

Recommendations:

Mia recommends reading The Insults of Age by Helen Garner in The Monthly

Susan loves the android app Last Message 

 

Your hosts were Mia Freedman, Susan Carland and Monique Bowley

This podcast is produced by Monique Bowley for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

Support for this podcast came from Gamblers Help 

 

Please subscribe on itunes and join our poddy family. And if you're looking for more good listening, download our sister podcasts: This Glorious Mess, No Filter, or Just Between Us. 

More Episodes

The Secret To Having A Happy Christmas

52 minutes  ·  a day ago

I Need To Rant About My Mother-In-Law

40 minutes  ·  3 days ago

How to Start A Brilliant Conversation

41 minutes  ·  12 Dec 2019

What Is The Perfect Age To Become A Leader?

35 minutes  ·  10 Dec 2019

The Self Care You Won’t See On Instagram

40 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Should Christmas Be Cancelled?

31 minutes  ·  03 Dec 2019

Introducing: Overshare

27 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

Leggings ARE Pants. Discuss.

37 minutes  ·  28 Nov 2019

There Are More Than 12 Ways To Be Sexy

36 minutes  ·  26 Nov 2019

The Mental Load of Daughtering

39 minutes  ·  21 Nov 2019

The Interview That Was "Nuclear Explosion Level Bad"

45 minutes  ·  19 Nov 2019

Ok Boomer, Got Any Nudes?

44 minutes  ·  14 Nov 2019

The Conversation Everyone Is Having This Week

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

The Hijacking Of The Bushfire Emergency

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

Karl Stefanovic Is The Comeback Kid

43 minutes  ·  07 Nov 2019

Introducing: That's Incredible

24 minutes  ·  06 Nov 2019

We're Very Grateful To Keanu Reeves' Girlfriend

43 minutes  ·  05 Nov 2019

The Viral Newborn Rant

39 minutes  ·  31 Oct 2019

In Defense Of The Chaotic Woman

45 minutes  ·  29 Oct 2019

Does Leunig Have A Point?

41 minutes  ·  24 Oct 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???