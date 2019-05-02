Why Nobody Wants To Live With A Capricorn

mamamia out loud

02 May 2019 · 37 minutes

Why Nobody Wants To Live With A Capricorn
In case you missed it, a response to a housing inquiry has gone viral after the applicant was turned down for being a Capricorn. So is it acceptable to pick your housemates by their star signs?

Plus, what the heck has been going on in Australian politics this week? And why don’t politicians realise they’ve got a social footprint? Holly’s here to explain.

And actress Olivia Munn is frustrated that people judge her outfits on social media - but isn’t it fair game to comment on how a celebrity looks?

Recommendations 

Jessie: Brene Brown on Netflix

Mia: Cat Person in the New Yorker https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2017/12/11/cat-person 

Holly: Bounty Western Boots from Target https://www.target.com.au/p/bounty-western-boots/61826939

Hosts: Mia FreedmanJessie Stephens and Holly Wainwright.

Producers: Elissa Ratliff 

