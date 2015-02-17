Why does everyone hate Pete Evans?

mamamia out loud

17 Feb 2015 · 37 minutes

Why does everyone hate Pete Evans?
Back
play Episode

Fifty Shades has lit up the box office and we need to talk. Why do people hate on Pete Evans and his paleo movement so much? And confessions of inappropriate crushes.

Show notes:

Rebecca Sparrow on 6 things teens should know about Fifty Shades of Grey

Pete Evans has some thoughts on wellbeing.  Also, there is this paleo paradox we can't stop thinking about.

Here's a paleo diet explainer

Mia loves Channel 10's Gogglebox (it's on 9pm Thursdays)

Jam loves Channel 10's Sharktank (11pm Wednesdays on Ch 11)

Monz loves the brain training app Luminosity

And you can find a picture of the hot dictator on our facebook page. 

Support the show by liking the facebook page and if please leave a review on itunes so more people can find out about us. 

 

 

 

More Episodes

The Secret To Having A Happy Christmas

52 minutes  ·  a day ago

I Need To Rant About My Mother-In-Law

40 minutes  ·  3 days ago

How to Start A Brilliant Conversation

41 minutes  ·  12 Dec 2019

What Is The Perfect Age To Become A Leader?

35 minutes  ·  10 Dec 2019

The Self Care You Won’t See On Instagram

40 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Should Christmas Be Cancelled?

31 minutes  ·  03 Dec 2019

Introducing: Overshare

27 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

Leggings ARE Pants. Discuss.

37 minutes  ·  28 Nov 2019

There Are More Than 12 Ways To Be Sexy

36 minutes  ·  26 Nov 2019

The Mental Load of Daughtering

39 minutes  ·  21 Nov 2019

The Interview That Was "Nuclear Explosion Level Bad"

45 minutes  ·  19 Nov 2019

Ok Boomer, Got Any Nudes?

44 minutes  ·  14 Nov 2019

The Conversation Everyone Is Having This Week

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

The Hijacking Of The Bushfire Emergency

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

Karl Stefanovic Is The Comeback Kid

43 minutes  ·  07 Nov 2019

Introducing: That's Incredible

24 minutes  ·  06 Nov 2019

We're Very Grateful To Keanu Reeves' Girlfriend

43 minutes  ·  05 Nov 2019

The Viral Newborn Rant

39 minutes  ·  31 Oct 2019

In Defense Of The Chaotic Woman

45 minutes  ·  29 Oct 2019

Does Leunig Have A Point?

41 minutes  ·  24 Oct 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???