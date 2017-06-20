Who Let The Dogs In?

mamamia out loud

20 Jun 2017 · 61 minutes

Who Let The Dogs In?
Back
play Episode

It's the middle of the year which means two things; your social media feed is about to be taken over with shots of friends on holidays, and to rub salt into the wound, it's time for your yearly performance review. Don't worry, we got you. Jessie has a solution for the non-holiday blues, and if you're sniffing around for a pay rise we speak to Shark Tank's Janine Allis about what bosses really want to hear. 
Plus, mothers who regret becoming mothers. The unspoken reality for some women has this week bubbled to the surface. Is it a necessary conversation, or should it remain unsaid? The 16 year old who will remind you of that time when you felt invincible. And dogs in public. Dogs in shops, in hairdressers, in cafes, at the gym, and in the workplace. When did dogs become equal to humans in public spaces?

Show notes

Your host is Monique Bowley with Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens

Mia Freedman is away this week. 

EP of podcasts at Mamamia is Monique Bowley

Head of Entertainment is Holly Wainwright

Jessie recommends the Tim Ferris podcast episode with Esther Perel

Holly recommends saying no to straws

Monz wants someone to drink an Aperol Spritz in a KeepCup

Leave us a message on the Podcast phone: 02 8999 9386 or join the conversation on the Facebook page: Mamamia Out Loud 

And if you can spare a second, leave a review and rating in iTunes; it helps us massively.

Thanks for your support.

More Episodes

The Secret To Having A Happy Christmas

52 minutes  ·  a day ago

I Need To Rant About My Mother-In-Law

40 minutes  ·  3 days ago

How to Start A Brilliant Conversation

41 minutes  ·  12 Dec 2019

What Is The Perfect Age To Become A Leader?

35 minutes  ·  10 Dec 2019

The Self Care You Won’t See On Instagram

40 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Should Christmas Be Cancelled?

31 minutes  ·  03 Dec 2019

Introducing: Overshare

27 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

Leggings ARE Pants. Discuss.

37 minutes  ·  28 Nov 2019

There Are More Than 12 Ways To Be Sexy

36 minutes  ·  26 Nov 2019

The Mental Load of Daughtering

39 minutes  ·  21 Nov 2019

The Interview That Was "Nuclear Explosion Level Bad"

45 minutes  ·  19 Nov 2019

Ok Boomer, Got Any Nudes?

44 minutes  ·  14 Nov 2019

The Conversation Everyone Is Having This Week

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

The Hijacking Of The Bushfire Emergency

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

Karl Stefanovic Is The Comeback Kid

43 minutes  ·  07 Nov 2019

Introducing: That's Incredible

24 minutes  ·  06 Nov 2019

We're Very Grateful To Keanu Reeves' Girlfriend

43 minutes  ·  05 Nov 2019

The Viral Newborn Rant

39 minutes  ·  31 Oct 2019

In Defense Of The Chaotic Woman

45 minutes  ·  29 Oct 2019

Does Leunig Have A Point?

41 minutes  ·  24 Oct 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???