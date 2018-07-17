When Your Boyfriend Is An Anti-Vaxxer

Elle Macpherson has a new boyfriend. Yawn. But he's an anti-vaxxer, which begs the question...what happens when you date someone with completely different views to you?

Plus, The Teacher’s Pet is the number one podcast in Australia but what's going to happen if listeners don’t get the story arc they want?

And all the cool kids are sending each other voice memos but are they problematic?

The End Bits



Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens and Mia Freedman

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

Buy tickets for our live shows here.

COME TALK TO US

Join the Out Louders Facebook group here.

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Head to https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/ to this and all our pods delivered straight to your inbox.

Email the show at [email protected]

Download the Mamamia Podcast App here.

Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia

This show is part of the Mamamia Women’s Network.