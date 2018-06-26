When Babies Come With A Side Of Superiority

Jessie Stephens has an unpopular opinion about mothers...she’s sick of women who start every argument with 'As a mother...'"

Do you find it alienating or patronising? Or do you agree with Mia and Holly that mums really do think differently about things?

Plus, we finally discuss Hannah Gadsby’s Netflix special ‘Nanette’.

And is Melania Trump clueless or careless? Yep, we have to talk about jacketgate.

The End Bits



Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens and Mia Freedman

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

COME TALK TO US

Join the Out Louders Facebook group here.

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Head to https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/ to this and all our pods delivered straight to your inbox.

Email the show at [email protected]

Download the Mamamia Podcast App here.

Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia

This show is part of the Mamamia Women’s Network.