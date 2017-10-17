What Would Lisa Wilkinson Do

You might have heard that Lisa Wilkinson has a new job. After 10 years of waking up with Today on Nine, Wilkinson is leaving to go to Network Ten, and you might have noticed, it’s caused a bit of fuss. So is Lisa Wilkinson a gender pay gap warrior, or is she just, as head of Nine Hugh Marks seems to be trying to suggest, just a ‘Difficult Woman’?
Plus, if your Facebook newsfeeds have been flooded with people sharing their Me Too stories but you can’t work out why - we are here to explain.
And Pink has summed up every long-term relationship, ever.
Your host is Holly Wainwright with Mia Freedman and Jessie Stephens
Your producer and editor is Elissa Ratliff
The Director of Podcasts is Rachel Corbett
Holly thinks you should play Scavenger Hunts with your kids.
Jessie recommends listening to the Dirty John podcast.
Mia wants you to watch the The Good Place on Netflix
Leave us a message on the Podcast phone: 02 8999 9386 or join the conversation on the Facebook page: Mamamia Out Loud
And if you can spare a second, leave a review and rating in iTunes; it helps us massively.
This episode of Mamamia Out Loud is brought to you by Bad Moms 2