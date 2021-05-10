Elon Musk is in the news this week after he appeared on Saturday Night Live over the weekend. It feels like pop culture just doesn’t quite know what to do with the billionaire, and it's got us wondering, is Elon Musk problematic?

Plus, thas celebrating a day like Mother’s Day become almost impossible? We discuss.



And, there’s a new passive aggressive insult that Gen Z’s have invented for their millennial sisters. Cheugy. What is it? Are you cheugy?

Recommendations: Mia wants you to watch Girls5Eva, available to stream on Stan now.

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens

