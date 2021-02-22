We talked about Naomi Osaka on Monday but a lot has happened since her announcement she'd be boycotting post-match press conferences. The tennis star pulled out of the French Open and revealed her mental health struggles off the back of poor treatment at the 2018 US Open. In light of these revelations, how have our opinions, and opinions around the world shifted?

Plus, have you ever felt like a background friend? How do you know if you are one, and can you change it?

And, a young woman on TikTok has shared a terrifying list of "rules" that her boyfriend's mother posted on her socials. It inspired Mia to throw down list of her own. Does Jessie cut the mustard?

The End Bits

Recommendations: Jessie wants you to watch Bo Burnham: Inside on Netflix

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386



Via our email at [email protected]

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/



Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.