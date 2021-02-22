Are we a victim of our own Covid success here in Australia? An article from Amelia Lester has gone viral this week, striking a nerve with Australians living abroad, particularly in the wake of news that borders will likely remain shut until at least mid next year. Claire Murphy chats to Amelia to find out if Australian attitudes need a shake up when it comes to understanding the border shutdown, how we're perceived internationally and what alternatives to border closures there are, if any?

Plus, the seven things we learnt from Prince Harry's interview with Dax Shepherd.



And, our best and worst of the week, including a mice plague update, 'quality' time with the kids and an international conflict.

The End Bits:

Recommendations Mia wants you to watch this video about Delta Goodrem, and keep an ear out for her No Filter interview with Delta, dropping Monday.

You can listen to Prince Harry on Armchair Expert here.

To hear more from Claire Murphy, check out our daily news podcast, The Quicky

