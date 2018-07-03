What A Barry Crocker

There’s a double standard going on we need to discuss... It appears you can’t degrade women on the radio but you can say whatever you want about them in Parliament. Yep, we’re talking all things Barry Hall and Senator David Leyonhjelm

Plus, Jessie spent last Friday night at a sex class and she’s going to tell us all about it.

The End Bits



Hosts: Rachel Corbett, Jessie Stephens and Mia Freedman

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

