Wedding Regrets, #Nomakeup Celebs and Headphone Etiquette

Is having your father walk you down the aisle outdated? Why do we call makeup-free celebs "brave"? A dating expert has written a guide on how men can interrupt women with headphones in order to crack onto them. What's going on with the same-sex marriage plebiscite? And Ask Bossy has advice for a racist. Plus, remember when Book Week was all about the books? HA. HAHAHAHAHA. No, seriously. In a week of blackfaced kids dressed up as sports stars, we ask: are the librarians out there OK?





