We Will All Remember Eurydice Dixon

To support Eurydice's family you can find the Go Fund Me Page here.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, Eurydice Dixon’s body was found on a Melbourne soccer field, between Royal Parade and Princes Park Drive in Carlton North. On Thursday afternoon, a 19-year-old man was arrested for the rape and murder of the 22-year-old aspiring comedian.

The young comedian was on top of the world after performing a successful stand-up gig in the CBD but she would never make it home. Her body was found on a soccer pitch around 2.40am on Wednesday morning...

The Reclaim Princes Park Vigil is taking place from 5.30pm on Monday the 18th of June.

1800 Respect is available at all hours if you have been a victim or know someone who has been a victim of sexual abuse.