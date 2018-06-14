We Will All Remember Eurydice Dixon

mamamia out loud

14 Jun 2018 · 22 minutes

We Will All Remember Eurydice Dixon
Back
play Episode

To support Eurydice's family you can find the Go Fund Me Page here.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, Eurydice Dixon’s body was found on a Melbourne soccer field, between Royal Parade and Princes Park Drive in Carlton North. On Thursday afternoon, a 19-year-old man was arrested for the rape and murder of the 22-year-old aspiring comedian.

The young comedian was on top of the world after performing a successful stand-up gig in the CBD but she would never make it home. Her body was found on a soccer pitch around 2.40am on Wednesday morning...

The Reclaim Princes Park Vigil is taking place from 5.30pm on Monday the 18th of June.

1800 Respect is available at all hours if you have been a victim or know someone who has been a victim of sexual abuse. 

More Episodes

The Secret To Having A Happy Christmas

52 minutes  ·  a day ago

I Need To Rant About My Mother-In-Law

40 minutes  ·  3 days ago

How to Start A Brilliant Conversation

41 minutes  ·  12 Dec 2019

What Is The Perfect Age To Become A Leader?

35 minutes  ·  10 Dec 2019

The Self Care You Won’t See On Instagram

40 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Should Christmas Be Cancelled?

31 minutes  ·  03 Dec 2019

Introducing: Overshare

27 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

Leggings ARE Pants. Discuss.

37 minutes  ·  28 Nov 2019

There Are More Than 12 Ways To Be Sexy

36 minutes  ·  26 Nov 2019

The Mental Load of Daughtering

39 minutes  ·  21 Nov 2019

The Interview That Was "Nuclear Explosion Level Bad"

45 minutes  ·  19 Nov 2019

Ok Boomer, Got Any Nudes?

44 minutes  ·  14 Nov 2019

The Conversation Everyone Is Having This Week

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

The Hijacking Of The Bushfire Emergency

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

Karl Stefanovic Is The Comeback Kid

43 minutes  ·  07 Nov 2019

Introducing: That's Incredible

24 minutes  ·  06 Nov 2019

We're Very Grateful To Keanu Reeves' Girlfriend

43 minutes  ·  05 Nov 2019

The Viral Newborn Rant

39 minutes  ·  31 Oct 2019

In Defense Of The Chaotic Woman

45 minutes  ·  29 Oct 2019

Does Leunig Have A Point?

41 minutes  ·  24 Oct 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???