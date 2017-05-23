We Need To Talk About Manchester

Yesterday the world got a little darker. Twenty-two people lost their lives at an Ariana Grande pop concert in Machester, England. The majority of those murdered were young girls. And ISIS has claimed responsibility. Mamamia's Head Of Entertainment Holly Wainwright, a born and bred Mancunian, joins Mia, Monz and Jessie to discuss about how we talk about this attack.

