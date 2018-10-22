EXTRA: A Star Is Born

SPOILERS AHEAD:  It's the movie event of the year. So, of course, we are going to unpack it. Holly is joined by Leigh Campbell and Rachel Corbett to dissect all things A Star Is Born, the film starring and directed by Bradley Cooper alongside Lady Gaga. 

Did that ending need a trigger warning in 2018? Is this Titanic for a new generation? And can Bradley Cooper please marry us now?  Yes, we are going deep.

AND, AGAIN, THERE WILL BE SPOILERS.

Also, just a warning, this episode deals with adult content. If you are feeling impacted, contact 1800 Respect or Lifeline on 13 11 14.

You can go see A Star Is Born now at any good cinema. 

