We Have A Side Vag Situation.

The latest red carpet look is labia, darlings. Chrissy Teigen is the latest celeb to put her muff out and while she's calling 'wardrobe malfunction', we're calling BS. Is it time we stopped mocking Melania Trump or is the First Lady fair game? Who owns an IVF embryo post-separation? Sofia Vergara is locked in a legal battle over her eggs and it's not very Modern Family. Toss out Candy Crush, this app will make you smarter, and we have the best fix for when your fake tan goes Oompa Loompa on you.. Plus, Mia's best summer read for when the pollen count is too high to leave the house and Monz has a podcast for anyone who's missing Oprah's show.

Show Notes

Your host and producer is Monique Bowley with Mia Freedman and Jessie Stephens

Mia recommends Zadie Smith's new book, Swing Time. To find it, or any book mentioned in Mamamia podcasts go to apple.co/mamamia where you'll find all of our shows and books by our guests in one place.

Monz recommends Chux Magic Eraser for fake tan emergencies, (via Jamila Rizvi, who recommended it first to her).



And the Making Oprah podcast from NPR

Jessie recommends the app Vocabulary Builder

Hello? Want to chat? Leave us a message on the pod phone: 02 8999 9386

For Questions, comments, and general chitty chat: facebook.com/mamamiaoutloud

Twitter: @mamamiapodcasts

Email monz: [email protected]

Could you tell a friend about the show? Actually, just take their phone off them and subscribe them yourself, if that's not too forward. It's the fanciest and cheapest way to say "You're awesome and here's something you should get into."