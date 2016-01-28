We asked Mark Latham to rate this show

mamamia out loud

28 Jan 2016

A bumper episode, fatter than a cream-filled lamington. Should we change the date of Australia Day? If we become a republic, what happens to the Ashes? Mia has discovered the Ethiopian Kardashians, and we asked fellow podcaster Mark Latham to tell us how we could improve the show. 

Like the show? Share it. Tweet @mamamiapodcasts or like the facebook page, Mamamia Podcast Network. 

Your hosts are 

Monique BowleyMia Freedman and Jamila Rizvi 

With thanks to Peter FitzSimons

The original "Lathamland" podcast featuring Mark Latham appeared on Triple M, Southern Cross Austereo.

Mia recommends: The Chelsea Handler show on Netflix, The Beautiful Lie, on the ABC iview or itunes, as well as SBS's The Tribe.

Monique's calling for a 90's flashback with Twin Peaks (on Stan)

And Jamila says Stan Grant's racism speech is essential viewing.

