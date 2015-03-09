We are all bad feminists.

Are you a shit feminist? Us too. It's ok. The theory that being a bad feminist is a really good thing. Women commenting on each others appearance: innocent fun or a bit wrong? Plus, crying in public, Kanye's sex breath, and the desperate plea for the return of baby Gary.

Show notes

Sarah MacDonald's wikipedia is here.

Mia Freedman has one too!

(Monique Bowley does not have one 'cos she is a wikinobody but she is on facebook which is the poor cousin)

The best bits from when women took over Q and A

Roxane Gay's book: Bad Feminist.

There's a crisis in baby names. Poor Gary.

Abbott gets a report card as Minister For Women

Andrew Chan is engaged, despite waiting for execution.

Extraordinary revelations of sexism in the medical profession.

Cate Blanchett is making Mia feel quite the underachiever.

Elizabeth Gilbert really liked Sarah's book, Holy Cow.

Elizabeth Gilbert gave this amazing tedx presentation.

And if you stole Monique's bike, or you know where it is, she would really like it back. She misses it and needs it badly. The bike is a Trek Lexa. This is her on it. (Not crying).

And Jamila Rizvi will be back next week, she was off on Serious Journalistic Business.