27 Oct 2015 · 45 minutes

We All Need A Madonna Headset
Mia has a new thing. It's a Madonna headset and we're a bit jealous. Also this week, can just one person fulfil all your needs in long term relationships?  The most interesting change Malcolm Turnbull has made is something you might not have even noticed. Plus, nipple shields, the recipe that saved a relationship and JOMO: The Joy Of Missing Out. 

Your hosts are Monique Bowley, Mia Freedman and Jamila Rizvi
Mia recommends the Madonna Headset  (if you have an iphone you will need to buy an iphone connector with it)
Jam recommends award winning drama Homeland for your next binge-TV watching session.

Monique recommends the Donna Hay recipe for Chicken , Lentils and Pancetta

