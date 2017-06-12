UPDATE: Welcome back, Monz. A story about miscarriage

Regular listeners to Mamamia Out Loud will know that our glorious host and Executive Producer, Monique Bowley, has been away from her usual seat. On this episode update ahead of tomorrow's "normal" show, she talks about where she has been. Monz, Mia and Jessie discuss the reality of going through such an "ordinary" tragedy, one that thousands of women can relate to, but no-one wants to discuss. Monz talks about the guilt she can't shake, what has helped her through the last few weeks and what really hasn't. And please, just join us in giving Monz the biggest audio hug you can muster.





You are listening to Monique Bowley with Jessie Stephens and Mia Freedman

Your producer is Elissa Ratliff

If you or anyone you know needs help coping with pregnancy loss or depression, contact PANDA on ph: 1300 726 306

