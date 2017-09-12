Two 40-Year-Old Eggs Walk Into A Bar

It’s the topic that’s dominating home pages across the country... should you have babies in your 40s? Are women unnecessarily living in fertility fear or do we need to have real, honest conversations about aged eggs? Plus, Prince George started school but isn’t allowed to have a best friend. Cruel, or kind? And the new iPhone is about to be released, but is it worth your dollars or should we all need to stop queuing up around the block for every update?

