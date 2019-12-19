Recommendations: Best TV Series Of 2019

It’s the holiday season and that means you might actually have time to watch some TV!

So Mia, Holly and Jessie are here to fill your recommendation bucket with the very best TV shows of 2019.

Happy binge watching, everyone!

This episode of Mamamia Out Loud was brought to you by Amazon Prime Video

TV RECOMMENDATIONS

Fleabag on Amazon Prime

Crashing on Netflix

Succession on HBO series

Game of Thrones on Foxtel

The Loudest Voice on Stan

The Morning Show on Apple TV

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Years and Years on SBS on Demand

Mothers on the Edge on BBC Two

The Night in Question on BBC Two

Australia’s Cheapest Weddings on Netflix

Love on the Spectrum on ABC iview

Magic for Humans on Netflix

Gavin and Stacey on Stan

MOVIE RECOMMENDATIONS

Bombshell the movie- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0rBnkBIhoFE

Marriage Story on Netflix- https://www.netflix.com/au/title/80223779

Kramer vs Kramer- https://www.netflix.com/au/title/60010559

