Recommendations: Best TV Series Of 2019

It’s the holiday season and that means you might actually have time to watch some TV!
So Mia, Holly and Jessie are here to fill your recommendation bucket with the very best TV shows of 2019.
Happy binge watching, everyone!
TV RECOMMENDATIONS
Years and Years on SBS on Demand
Mothers on the Edge on BBC Two
The Night in Question on BBC Two
Australia’s Cheapest Weddings on Netflix
Love on the Spectrum on ABC iview
MOVIE RECOMMENDATIONS
Bombshell the movie- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0rBnkBIhoFE
Marriage Story on Netflix- https://www.netflix.com/au/title/80223779
Kramer vs Kramer- https://www.netflix.com/au/title/60010559
Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens
Producer: Lem Zakharia
