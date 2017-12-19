True Love Means Always Eating The Crust

Merry Christmas, Outlouders. But please, don't even think about charging people to eat your festive lunch. That's the vibe from a Group Therapy question you really need to hear.

Also, if you're wondering whether to break up or stay together these holidays - the answer could lie in a loaf of bread.

And does Matt Damon need to just stop talking? Or is it impossible to say the right thing at this moment of Reckoning.

And lastly, there's a very smart reason why one of the world's most powerful women wears the same dress every damn day. But we don't think Mia's going to like it...

Your host is Holly Wainwright with Mia Freedman and Jessie Stephens

Your producer and editor is Elissa Ratliff

The Director of Podcasts is Rachel Corbett

