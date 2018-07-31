Tour de Female

In case you missed it, there aren’t any women in the Tour de France and we really did miss this fact. So of course, we ask WHY.

Plus, Lauren Southern is the 23-year-old right wing Canadian currently making headlines across the country, but what is she doing here? Rach is here to explain it all.

And, everyone is talking about Gwyneth Paltrow after a stellar NYT profile of her and her business, GOOP. So is “wellness the new having it all”?

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Rachel Corbett and Mia Freedman

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

